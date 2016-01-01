See All Nurse Practitioners in New Orleans, LA
Raymond Pregeant, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Raymond Pregeant, FNP-C

Raymond Pregeant, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA. 

Raymond Pregeant works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Raymond Pregeant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Raymond Pregeant, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1639591324
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raymond Pregeant, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raymond Pregeant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Raymond Pregeant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raymond Pregeant works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Raymond Pregeant’s profile.

    Raymond Pregeant has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Raymond Pregeant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raymond Pregeant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raymond Pregeant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

