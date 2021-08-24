Dr. Raymond Schwartz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Schwartz, OD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Schwartz, OD
Dr. Raymond Schwartz, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Optical Insight3015 S Congress Ave Ste 8, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Got everything done I needed to get done and in and out in about an hour. I was very impressed with that. He took his time with me, not just rush me off like some do. I will go back next year when i need glasses again.
About Dr. Raymond Schwartz, OD
- Optometry
- 2023 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124002696
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry

Dr. Schwartz speaks French.
