Raynaldo Betances, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Raynaldo Betances, PA
Overview
Raynaldo Betances, PA is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY.
Raynaldo Betances works at
Locations
Urban Family Practice PC564 Niagara St Bldg 2, Buffalo, NY 14201 Directions (716) 882-0366
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Raynaldo Betances, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447886700
Frequently Asked Questions
Raynaldo Betances has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Raynaldo Betances accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raynaldo Betances has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Raynaldo Betances. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raynaldo Betances.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raynaldo Betances, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raynaldo Betances appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.