Rayner Berrios, PMHNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Rayner Berrios, PMHNP

Rayner Berrios, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Rayner Berrios works at CUIMC Edward S Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rayner Berrios' Office Locations

  1. 1
    ACN West Adult Psychiatry
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-2157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    About Rayner Berrios, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104041987
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rayner Berrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rayner Berrios works at CUIMC Edward S Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Rayner Berrios’s profile.

