Dr. Raynier Echevarria, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Raynier Echevarria, DC is a Chiropractor in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Echevarria works at Wellness Pro Team in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellness Pro Team
    2851 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 774-0104
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain
Arthritis of the Spine
Cervical Spine Disorders
Ankle Sprain
Arthritis of the Spine
Cervical Spine Disorders

Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2018
    Dr. Echevarria is a professional in his field and tends to the needs of his patients in a attentive and caring manner.
    About Dr. Raynier Echevarria, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295932671
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Parker College of Chiropractic
    Medical Education

