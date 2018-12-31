See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Reagen Loughran, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Reagen Loughran, ARNP

Reagen Loughran, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Reagen Loughran works at Hoskins Medical Center in London, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London.

Reagen Loughran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hoskins Medical Center
    1120 Reuben St, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 862-7000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 31, 2018
    The best health care provider I've had in my 44 years of age. Caring...compassionate...receptive...and extremely knowledgeable. The staff are warm, friendly, and eager to help.
    Michael B. in Corbin , KY — Dec 31, 2018
    About Reagen Loughran, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821277518
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Reagen Loughran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Reagen Loughran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Reagen Loughran works at Hoskins Medical Center in London, KY. View the full address on Reagen Loughran’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Reagen Loughran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reagen Loughran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reagen Loughran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reagen Loughran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

