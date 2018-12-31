Reagen Loughran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Reagen Loughran, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Reagen Loughran, ARNP
Reagen Loughran, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY.
Reagen Loughran works at
Reagen Loughran's Office Locations
Hoskins Medical Center1120 Reuben St, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 862-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best health care provider I've had in my 44 years of age. Caring...compassionate...receptive...and extremely knowledgeable. The staff are warm, friendly, and eager to help.
About Reagen Loughran, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821277518
Frequently Asked Questions
Reagen Loughran accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Reagen Loughran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Reagen Loughran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reagen Loughran.
