Dr. Akyuz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebecca Akyuz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Akyuz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Akyuz works at
Locations
Dr. Rebecca Akyuz Inc.3820 Del Amo Blvd Ste 330, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 940-5883
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Akyuz is the best psychologist I have ever been to. I’ve been in therapy for many years, trying to find the right one. She’s extremely knowledgeable and professional, yet very approachable. I would not have the healthy personal or professional relationships that I do today if I hadn’t worked with Dr. Akyuz. I highly recommendation her.
About Dr. Rebecca Akyuz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1366658247
Dr. Akyuz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
