Rebecca Al-Hamdani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Al-Hamdani
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rebecca Al-Hamdani
Rebecca Al-Hamdani is a Nurse Practitioner in Dayton, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Rebecca Al-Hamdani's Office Locations
- 1 136 S Ludlow St Fl 1, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 499-8252
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Al-Hamdani?
She listened to my ENTIRE medical history, not just my mental health history, and that's not a short list. She didn't make me feel rushed at all. She immediately noticed some problem areas from the previous psychiatrist I had seen and made a plan to get me on medication that actually will help. She also is being proactive and suggesting some new testing to make sure I'm on the right kind of meds. I can't say enough good things about her! Highly recommended!
About Rebecca Al-Hamdani
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407113442
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Al-Hamdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Al-Hamdani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Al-Hamdani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Al-Hamdani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Al-Hamdani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.