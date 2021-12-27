Rebecca Anderson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Anderson, PA
Overview
Rebecca Anderson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Rebecca Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Arts Family Practice PA413 Owen Dr Ste 201, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-9111
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Anderson?
Wry friendly and takes her time with her patients. Never makes me feel like she is in rush.
About Rebecca Anderson, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285149781
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Anderson works at
4 patients have reviewed Rebecca Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.