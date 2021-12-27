See All Physicians Assistants in Fayetteville, NC
Rebecca Anderson, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rebecca Anderson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. 

Rebecca Anderson works at Medical Arts Family Practice in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Arts Family Practice PA
    413 Owen Dr Ste 201, Fayetteville, NC 28304 (910) 323-9111
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rebecca Anderson, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285149781
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Anderson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Anderson works at Medical Arts Family Practice in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Rebecca Anderson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Rebecca Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Anderson.

