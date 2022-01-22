See All Acupuncturists in Castle Rock, CO
Rebecca Baker, LAC

Acupuncture
5.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebecca Baker, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from COLORADO SCHOOL OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE.

Rebecca Baker works at Acupuncture Associates of Castle Rock in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acupuncture Associates of Castle Rock
    107 5th St Ste B, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 414-2450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Acupuncture
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reiki Therapy Chevron Icon
Severe Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Third Eye Retroscope Chevron Icon
Tui Na Massage Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Rebecca Baker, LAC

  • Acupuncture
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • 1992041925
Education & Certifications

  • COLORADO SCHOOL OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
