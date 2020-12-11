Rebecca Beutler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Beutler, EDD
Overview
Rebecca Beutler, EDD is a Counselor in Puyallup, WA.
Locations
Rebecca Beutler LLC15406 Meridian E Ste 205, Puyallup, WA 98375 Directions (253) 278-9292
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beutler is the best therapist I have ever went to. I have moved out of state and only wish I could still go to her when I need extra support and guidance. She helped me on my journey to begin healing from various traumas, sexual assault , molestation, that resulted in PTSD, depression and anxiety. I always left her office feeling hopeful and empowered. I have wasted a lot of time and money trying to find anyone close to her caliber and have been unsuccessful.
About Rebecca Beutler, EDD
- Counseling
- English
- 1619020047
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Beutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Rebecca Beutler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Beutler.
