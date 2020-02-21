Rebecca Hash, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Hash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Hash, FNP-BC
Rebecca Hash, FNP-BC is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 302, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8290
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Rebecca Bond is attentive, thorough, and a wonderful asset to The Tidelands Health Gastroenterology Group. God Bless You too for your gracious, public servant heart. Thank you!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1306250550
Rebecca Hash accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Hash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Hash has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Hash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Hash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Hash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.