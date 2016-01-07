Rebecca Boone, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Boone, ARNP
Overview of Rebecca Boone, ARNP
Rebecca Boone, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Rebecca Boone works at
Rebecca Boone's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-0853Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Boone?
I had been going to Rebecca Boone for aprox. 4years, and moved closer to the Villages. I needed an Internist, so I switched. Worse thing I could of done. Rebecca would listen and go out of her way to help. She is experienced and can handle multiple symptoms and Dx. She is the best and I highly recommend her. I am looking for her so I can continue to see her again. I hope this is the correct Rebecca Boone, NP Denise Kohlmaier
About Rebecca Boone, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013231299
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Boone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Boone accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Rebecca Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Boone.
