Rebecca Brown, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Overview of Rebecca Brown, NP

Rebecca Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Rebecca Brown works at Austin Heart, PLLC in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central - Austin Heart
    3801 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 206-3600
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jun 19, 2017
    She was so great at answering my concerns and questions.
    Margaret Pazik in Pflugerville, TX — Jun 19, 2017
    About Rebecca Brown, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1154619344
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Brown works at Austin Heart, PLLC in Austin, TX. View the full address on Rebecca Brown’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

