Rebecca Buckalew, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Rebecca Buckalew, CRNP

Rebecca Buckalew, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL. 

Rebecca Buckalew works at East Montgomery Primary Medicine in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Buckalew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UAB Medicine Breast Health Clinic
    4250 Carmichael Ct N, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 747-4322
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 27, 2022
    Rebecca is a hands on doctor, personable, caring and truly interested in her patients. She has a heart of Christ.
    Elizabeth C I — Oct 27, 2022
    About Rebecca Buckalew, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 1649635079
