Rebecca Buckalew, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rebecca Buckalew, CRNP
Rebecca Buckalew, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL.
Rebecca Buckalew works at
Rebecca Buckalew's Office Locations
UAB Medicine Breast Health Clinic4250 Carmichael Ct N, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 747-4322
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Rebecca is a hands on doctor, personable, caring and truly interested in her patients. She has a heart of Christ.
About Rebecca Buckalew, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649635079
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Buckalew has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Buckalew accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Buckalew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Buckalew works at
Rebecca Buckalew has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Buckalew.
