Rebecca Calendo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Rebecca Calendo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Evanston, IL. 

Rebecca Calendo works at Erie Family Health Centers in Evanston, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Calendo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Erie Evanstonskokie Health Center
    1285 Hartrey Ave, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 666-3494

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 14, 2022
I had seen multiple providers and no one helped me until I saw Rebecca Calendo. She listened and was committed to helping me when no one else did.
Aug 14, 2022
About Rebecca Calendo, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891260667
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Calendo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Rebecca Calendo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Calendo works at Erie Family Health Centers in Evanston, IL. View the full address on Rebecca Calendo’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Calendo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Calendo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Calendo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Calendo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

