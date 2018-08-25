See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Corpus Christi, TX
Rebecca Campbell, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Rebecca Campbell, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4444 Corona Dr Ste 238, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 851-1947

Ratings & Reviews
Aug 25, 2018
Highly recommended, she gets right to the point and is very honest with you. She got my kids to finally see their father after 2yrs of courts and other counseling
Lupe Martinez in Cc, TX — Aug 25, 2018
About Rebecca Campbell, MA

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598771453
Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Rebecca Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Campbell.

