Rebecca Compton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Compton, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Compton, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO.
Rebecca Compton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff225 Physicians Park Ste 103, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Compton?
She checked my urine sample and found I had a uti. She explained everything. She told me she would have the nurse give me a shot and that a prescription would be sent to my pharmacist.
About Rebecca Compton, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1043766355
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Compton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Compton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rebecca Compton using Healthline FindCare.
Rebecca Compton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Compton works at
4 patients have reviewed Rebecca Compton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Compton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Compton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Compton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.