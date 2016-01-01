Rebecca Creech accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Creech, LPC
Overview
Rebecca Creech, LPC is a Counselor in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment
Locations
- 1 1470 Ben Sawyer Blvd Ste 5B, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 224-4923
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Rebecca Creech, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1487961298
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Creech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Creech. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Creech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Creech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Creech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.