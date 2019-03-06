Overview

Rebecca Darragh, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Gwynedd Mercy University Graduate School and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Rebecca Darragh works at Central Square Medical - Frankford in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.