Rebecca Dodick accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Dodick
Overview of Rebecca Dodick
Rebecca Dodick is a Nurse Practitioner in Evanston, IL.
Rebecca Dodick works at
Rebecca Dodick's Office Locations
-
1
Richard I Breuer MD1000 Central St Ste 615, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 657-1900
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Dodick?
About Rebecca Dodick
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265926711
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Dodick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Dodick works at
Rebecca Dodick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Dodick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Dodick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Dodick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.