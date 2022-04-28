See All Psychiatrists in Portland, OR
Rebecca Dorsey, PMHNP

Psychiatry
3.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rebecca Dorsey, PMHNP

Rebecca Dorsey, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. 

Rebecca Dorsey works at Adventist Rockwood Urgent Care in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Dorsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adventist Health Urgent Care
    18750 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 666-6717
  2. 2
    11035 Ne Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 258-2400
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Apr 28, 2022
    I've been seeing her for the last ten months or so regarding a few issues. I appreciate that she advocated getting a genetic test to better figure which meds would and wouldn't be as effective. No surprise, the stuff I've been on for years haven't been optimal and my new regimen has been much more effective. She's been attentive, professional, kind, and clearly explained medical and pharmacological effects. She helped me when I felt like other providers were being dismissive. I've had some traumatic life circumstances and she's been very supportive and helpful through the storms.
    Andrew M — Apr 28, 2022
    About Rebecca Dorsey, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770984841
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Dorsey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Dorsey works at Adventist Rockwood Urgent Care in Portland, OR. View the full address on Rebecca Dorsey’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Rebecca Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Dorsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Dorsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Dorsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

