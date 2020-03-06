Rebecca Dumaine, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Dumaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Dumaine, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Dumaine, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Locations
Grow Therapy833 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Rebecca is hands down one of the best mental health professionals out there. I’ve seen a lot of people over the years from the whole spectrum of the mental health care industry and very few can compare to her. She has helped me so much. I am grateful to have her. Book an appointment with her. You won’t regret it.
About Rebecca Dumaine, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English, Creole
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Dumaine accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Dumaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Dumaine speaks Creole.
2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Dumaine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Dumaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Dumaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Dumaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.