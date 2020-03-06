See All Psychotherapists in West Palm Beach, FL
Rebecca Dumaine, LCSW

Psychotherapy
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebecca Dumaine, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Rebecca Dumaine works at Grow Therapy in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    833 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Addiction
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2020
    Rebecca is hands down one of the best mental health professionals out there. I’ve seen a lot of people over the years from the whole spectrum of the mental health care industry and very few can compare to her. She has helped me so much. I am grateful to have her. Book an appointment with her. You won’t regret it.
    Tara — Mar 06, 2020
    About Rebecca Dumaine, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1629511951
