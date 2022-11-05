Rebecca Ellsworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Ellsworth, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rebecca Ellsworth, PA-C
Rebecca Ellsworth, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Omaha, NE.
Rebecca Ellsworth's Office Locations
Nebraska Medicine Elkhorn20310 BLUE SAGE PKWY, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 559-0111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
She is very thorough and genuinely listens to concerns and addresses them, she is just the best!!!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1902950884
Rebecca Ellsworth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Ellsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Rebecca Ellsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Ellsworth.
