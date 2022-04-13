Rebecca Finkelman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Finkelman
Rebecca Finkelman is a Physician Assistant in Doylestown, PA.
Central Bucks Family Practice PC252 W Swamp Rd Ste 41, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 348-0321
I saw Rebecca relating to my ongoing health issues, namely blood pressure a throat concerns. She listened to me and suggested a proactive course of action. She made me feel less crazy for my symptoms. She heard me.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861094781
Rebecca Finkelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
