See All Physicians Assistants in Doylestown, PA
Rebecca Finkelman Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rebecca Finkelman

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Rebecca Finkelman is a Physician Assistant in Doylestown, PA. 

Rebecca Finkelman works at Central Bucks Family Practice PC in Doylestown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Christina Chambley, PA-C
Christina Chambley, PA-C
4.4 (7)
View Profile
Sarah Brunner, PA-C
Sarah Brunner, PA-C
4.9 (45)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Bucks Family Practice PC
    252 W Swamp Rd Ste 41, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 348-0321

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Rebecca Finkelman?

Apr 13, 2022
I saw Rebecca relating to my ongoing health issues, namely blood pressure a throat concerns. She listened to me and suggested a proactive course of action. She made me feel less crazy for my symptoms. She heard me.
Samantha P — Apr 13, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Rebecca Finkelman
How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Finkelman?
  • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Finkelman to family and friends

Rebecca Finkelman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Rebecca Finkelman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Finkelman.

About Rebecca Finkelman

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861094781
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Finkelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Finkelman works at Central Bucks Family Practice PC in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Rebecca Finkelman’s profile.

Rebecca Finkelman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Finkelman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Finkelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Finkelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Rebecca Finkelman?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.