Rebecca Fox, ANP

Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients

Rebecca Fox, ANP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Rebecca Fox works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Genitourinary Cancer) in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Genitourinary Cancer)
    125 Elizabeth Dr Ste 420, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2290
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1639351018
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

