Rebecca Gougher, CRNP

Diagnostic Radiology
0.0 (0)
Overview

Rebecca Gougher, CRNP is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Rebecca Gougher works at Dept of Radiology in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Radiology
    111 S 11th St Ste 3410, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-7236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Rebecca Gougher, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376210815
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

