See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Rebecca Hammel, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Rebecca Hammel, FNP

Rebecca Hammel, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Rebecca Hammel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1406 McGavock Pike Ste B, Nashville, TN 37216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 810-9595

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Rebecca Hammel, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093313264
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Hammel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Rebecca Hammel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Hammel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Hammel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Hammel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Hammel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

