Rebecca Harcsztark, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Rebecca Harcsztark, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Waldwick, NJ. 

Rebecca Harcsztark works at Richard Auletta Ph.d. Family Counseling Center P.A. in Waldwick, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard Auletta Ph.d. Family Counseling Center P.A.
    85 Hopper Ave, Waldwick, NJ 07463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 493-2283
    Monday
    10:00am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 9:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 9:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 9:30pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 05, 2022
Very knowledgeable. Excellent clinician who really listens. I can tell that she cares about me.
Rachel Gross — May 05, 2022
About Rebecca Harcsztark, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558514638
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Harcsztark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Harcsztark works at Richard Auletta Ph.d. Family Counseling Center P.A. in Waldwick, NJ. View the full address on Rebecca Harcsztark’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Rebecca Harcsztark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Harcsztark.

