See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, IN
Rebecca Hauck, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rebecca Hauck, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rebecca Hauck, FNP

Rebecca Hauck, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, IN. 

Rebecca Hauck works at Pulmonary in Lafayette, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Rebecca Hauck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arnett Clinic LLC
    1500 SALEM ST, Lafayette, IN 47904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 448-8000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rebecca Hauck?

    Feb 28, 2017
    This NP is amazing. She is very informative, takes the time her patients want and require without making you feel rushed or like her time is more important than yours, and also answers any and all questions in depth. I felt more comfortable talking to her about issues I've had my entire life, that I had only talked to one other doctor before her and she was a great listener and made me feel like she genuinely cared about my health.
    Sarah in Lafayette, IN — Feb 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rebecca Hauck, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Hauck, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Hauck to family and friends

    Rebecca Hauck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rebecca Hauck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Hauck, FNP.

    About Rebecca Hauck, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134527807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Hauck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Hauck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Hauck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Hauck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Hauck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Hauck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rebecca Hauck, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.