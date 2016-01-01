Rebecca Havlik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Havlik, FNP
Overview of Rebecca Havlik, FNP
Rebecca Havlik, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Rebecca Havlik works at
Rebecca Havlik's Office Locations
Lafayette Office2501 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 269-0136
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Rebecca Havlik, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598170342
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Havlik accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Havlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Havlik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Havlik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Havlik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Havlik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.