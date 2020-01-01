Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hibner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT
Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Keizer, OR. They graduated from Youngstown.
Pinnacle Physical Therapy4025 Cherry Ave Ne, Keizer, OR 97303 Directions (503) 455-4532
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
My husband and I were treated by Becky 4 years ago - she is the best.Found out what my injury really was. Thanks,Becky. Now I need her again but unable to find her. Anyone know how to get in touch?
About Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- 1316227770
- Cleveland Clinic
- Youngstown
Dr. Hibner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
