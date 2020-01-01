See All Physical Therapists in Keizer, OR
Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Keizer, OR
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT

Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Keizer, OR. They graduated from Youngstown.

Dr. Hibner works at Pinnacle Physical Therapy in Keizer, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hibner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Physical Therapy
    4025 Cherry Ave Ne, Keizer, OR 97303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 455-4532

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Injury
Aquatic Therapy
Arthritis
Ankle Injury
Aquatic Therapy
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Aquatic Therapy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hibner?

    Jan 01, 2020
    My husband and I were treated by Becky 4 years ago - she is the best.Found out what my injury really was. Thanks,Becky. Now I need her again but unable to find her. Anyone know how to get in touch?
    Martie Brown — Jan 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hibner to family and friends

    Dr. Hibner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hibner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT.

    About Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316227770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Youngstown
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hibner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hibner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hibner works at Pinnacle Physical Therapy in Keizer, OR. View the full address on Dr. Hibner’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hibner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hibner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hibner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hibner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rebecca Hibner, DPT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.