Rebecca Isaacson, PA-C

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rebecca Isaacson, PA-C

Rebecca Isaacson, PA-C is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, CO. 

Rebecca Isaacson works at Denver Heart - Swedish Medical in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Rebecca Isaacson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Heart - Swedish Medical
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0823
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors

High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rebecca Isaacson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235242843
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Chapa Program and The University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Isaacson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Isaacson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Isaacson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Isaacson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Isaacson works at Denver Heart - Swedish Medical in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Rebecca Isaacson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Rebecca Isaacson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Isaacson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Isaacson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Isaacson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

