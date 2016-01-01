See All Psychologists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, PSY.D

Psychology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Johnson Osei works at Concierge Psychology in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Concierge Psychology - LA
    2945 Townsgate Rd Ste 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 323-4024
    Concierge Psychology - Atlanta
    3379 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 975, Atlanta, GA 30326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 635-9830

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, PSY.D

Psychology
  • Psychology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1104081934
  • 1104081934
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Palm Beach Behavioral Health and Wellness
Residency
Internship
  • Assessment and Treatment Alternatives
Internship
Medical Education
  • California School Of Professional Psychology
Medical Education
University of Massachusetts
  • University of Massachusetts
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson Osei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Johnson Osei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson Osei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson Osei.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson Osei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson Osei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

