Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Johnson Osei works at
Locations
Concierge Psychology - LA2945 Townsgate Rd Ste 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 323-4024MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Concierge Psychology - Atlanta3379 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 975, Atlanta, GA 30326 Directions (678) 635-9830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1104081934
Education & Certifications
- Palm Beach Behavioral Health and Wellness
- Assessment and Treatment Alternatives
- California School Of Professional Psychology
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson Osei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson Osei works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson Osei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson Osei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson Osei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson Osei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.