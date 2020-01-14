Rebecca Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Kaiser, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Kaiser, LPC is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO.
Rebecca Kaiser works at
Locations
-
1
Madison Avenue Psychological Services1310 Carondelet Dr Ste 430, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 525-3333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Kaiser?
Best therapist I have had and been extremely helpful with helping me work through mental, physical and emotional abuse endured for the last 25 years
About Rebecca Kaiser, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1881679041
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Kaiser works at
4 patients have reviewed Rebecca Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.