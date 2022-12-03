See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Rebecca Knauf, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rebecca Knauf, PA-C

Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
4.9 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rebecca Knauf, PA-C

Rebecca Knauf, PA-C is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Rebecca Knauf works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Rebecca Knauf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7015
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rebecca Knauf?

    Dec 03, 2022
    Went well
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rebecca Knauf, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Knauf, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Knauf to family and friends

    Rebecca Knauf's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rebecca Knauf

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Knauf, PA-C.

    About Rebecca Knauf, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376017525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Knauf, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Knauf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Knauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Knauf works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Rebecca Knauf’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Rebecca Knauf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Knauf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Knauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Knauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rebecca Knauf, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.