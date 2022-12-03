Rebecca Knauf, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Knauf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Knauf, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rebecca Knauf, PA-C
Rebecca Knauf, PA-C is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Rebecca Knauf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Rebecca Knauf's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7015Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Knauf?
Went well
About Rebecca Knauf, PA-C
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- English
- 1376017525
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Knauf accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Knauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Knauf works at
45 patients have reviewed Rebecca Knauf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Knauf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Knauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Knauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.