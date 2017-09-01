See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Naples, FL
Rebecca Lanier, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Rebecca Lanier, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.

Rebecca Lanier works at Rebecca Lanier, LMFT in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rebecca Lanier, LMFT
    1415 Panther Ln Ste 206, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 719-1060
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Divorce
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Rebecca Lanier, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073989414
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • Eckerd College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Lanier, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Lanier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Lanier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Lanier works at Rebecca Lanier, LMFT in Naples, FL. View the full address on Rebecca Lanier’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Rebecca Lanier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Lanier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Lanier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Lanier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

