See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP

Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Rebecca Lockhart works at Office in Lexington, KY with other offices in Berea, KY and London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Glee Christ, APRN
Glee Christ, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Rebecca Lockhart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-8807
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Office
    305 Estill St Fl 1, Berea, KY 40403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-8807
  3. 3
    Office
    192 London Shopping Ctr Ste 2, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 330-7370
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph London
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rebecca Lockhart?

    Jan 13, 2022
    I went for my first visit and Dr. Lockhart was friendly and took time to ask me about the reason I came to see her. She explained everything so I could understand. And sent me for testing to see if my seizures have gotten worse. I felt really comfortable talking with her.
    Vanessa Y Sullivan — Jan 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Lockhart to family and friends

    Rebecca Lockhart's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rebecca Lockhart

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP.

    About Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346289642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Lockhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Lockhart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Lockhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Lockhart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Lockhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Lockhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Lockhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.