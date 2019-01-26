Rebecca Love accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Love, MFT
Overview
Rebecca Love, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Rebecca Love works at
Locations
Integrity Behavioral Healthcare7371 W Charleston Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 639-7609
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Rebecca Love. She has helped our entire family gain the tools necessary to succeed.
About Rebecca Love, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1710268776
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Rebecca Love. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Love.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.