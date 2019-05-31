See All Physicians Assistants in Daytona Beach, FL
Rebecca Mangali, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rebecca Mangali, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebecca Mangali, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Rebecca Mangali works at HALIFAX HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER in Daytona Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Amy Rutherford, PA-C
Amy Rutherford, PA-C
4.8 (58)
View Profile
Beth McDonough, PA-C
Beth McDonough, PA-C
4.9 (49)
View Profile
Travis Satterfield, PA-C
Travis Satterfield, PA-C
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach
    303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 425-2285
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rebecca Mangali?

    May 31, 2019
    She is a wonderful provider. She is kind and easy to talk to. She is very down to earth amf willing to spend time explaining anything I don't understand. I never feel like I'm being rushed out or that I'm just a number to see.
    — May 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rebecca Mangali, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Mangali, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Mangali to family and friends

    Rebecca Mangali's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rebecca Mangali

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Mangali, PA-C.

    About Rebecca Mangali, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225327042
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Mangali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Mangali works at HALIFAX HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Rebecca Mangali’s profile.

    Rebecca Mangali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Mangali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Mangali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Mangali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rebecca Mangali, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.