Rebecca Marrone, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Rebecca Marrone, FNP-BC

Rebecca Marrone, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY. 

Rebecca Marrone works at Oldendorf Medical Services in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Marrone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Med Neurology At Albany Office
    1365 Washington Ave Ste 100, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 459-8106

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 27, 2022
I like her. Sad to hear she is leaving Albany Med. Where is she moving to?
Lisa — Nov 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Rebecca Marrone, FNP-BC
About Rebecca Marrone, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063074185
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Marrone, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Marrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rebecca Marrone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rebecca Marrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Marrone works at Oldendorf Medical Services in Albany, NY. View the full address on Rebecca Marrone’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Marrone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Marrone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Marrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Marrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

