Rebecca Marsh, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebecca Marsh, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Houston, TX. 

Rebecca Marsh works at The Family Relationship Center in Houston, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Family Relationship Center
    17043 El Camino Real Ste 220, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 720-4330
  2. 2
    The Family Relationship Center
    549 N Egret Bay Blvd Ste 300, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-7326
    Monday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Affairs and Infidelity
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Affairs and Infidelity

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Antisocial Behavior Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 03, 2021
    I was able to see two of the therapists at The Family Relationship Center, Chris and Aimee. They were wonderful with my children and helped our family greatly.
    Jeff M. — Jan 03, 2021
    Photo: Rebecca Marsh, LMFT
    About Rebecca Marsh, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427535533
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Brazoria County Alliance For Children|Center For Couples and Families
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Marsh, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Marsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

