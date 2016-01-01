See All Physicians Assistants in Naperville, IL
Rebecca Michna, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rebecca Michna, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rebecca Michna, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Naperville, IL. 

Rebecca Michna works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedics
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 400, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 967-2225

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Rebecca Michna?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Rebecca Michna, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Michna, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Michna to family and friends

Rebecca Michna's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Rebecca Michna

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Michna, PA-C.

About Rebecca Michna, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235784182
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Michna, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Michna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rebecca Michna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Rebecca Michna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Michna works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Rebecca Michna’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Michna. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Michna.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Michna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Michna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Rebecca Michna, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.