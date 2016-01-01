Rebecca Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Murray, APRN
Overview of Rebecca Murray, APRN
Rebecca Murray, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Rebecca Murray works at
Rebecca Murray's Office Locations
-
1
Premiere Orthodontics Dr. Phillips7009 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 363-9665
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Murray?
About Rebecca Murray, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457367385
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Murray works at
Rebecca Murray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.