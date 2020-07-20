Rebecca Nicholas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Nicholas, EDD
Overview
Rebecca Nicholas, EDD is a Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Locations
- 1 2526 E 71st St Ste D, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 230-3742
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Nicholas for years. She's kind and listens well. She has good techniques to teach that help deal with life's various hurdles.
About Rebecca Nicholas, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1194718809
Rebecca Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
