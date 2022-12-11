See All Nurse Practitioners in Falls Church, VA
Rebecca Ogden, MSN

Emergency Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rebecca Ogden, MSN

Rebecca Ogden, MSN is an Emergency Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Falls Church, VA. 

Rebecca Ogden works at PMA Health in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Ogden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PMA Health
    500 W ANNANDALE RD, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 485-8390

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Mosquito Bite Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 11, 2022
    I was evaluated by Rebecca NP during my recent visit to PMA. I was impressed by her thorough exam and detailed explanation of testing and potential treatment options. Wonderful bedside manner. No one likes to be sick but thank goodness for providers like her!
    Dec 11, 2022
    About Rebecca Ogden, MSN

    • Emergency Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1972859858
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Tech
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Ogden, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Ogden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Ogden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Ogden works at PMA Health in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Rebecca Ogden’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Rebecca Ogden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Ogden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Ogden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Ogden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

