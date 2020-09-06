Rebecca Oskey, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Oskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Oskey, FNP
Rebecca Oskey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from Kansas University Medical Center.
Medical Director Hope Mills Medical Hom3351 S Peak Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28306 Directions (910) 908-2220
- Tricare
Ms. Oskey is a great provider and I trust her clinical judgment. I highly recommend her as a practitioner! She is also easy to contact using electronic messaging via TricareOnline.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275612889
- Kansas University Medical Center
Rebecca Oskey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Oskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Oskey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Oskey.
