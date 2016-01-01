Rebecca Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Perry, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Perry, LMFT is a Counselor in Boynton Beach, FL.
Rebecca Perry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Counseling Choices6400 Boynton Beach Blvd # 743031, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (954) 546-1003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Perry?
About Rebecca Perry, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1053568378
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Perry works at
16 patients have reviewed Rebecca Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.