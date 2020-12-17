See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Rebecca Prosser, CNM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rebecca Prosser, CNM

Gynecology
4.6 (88)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Rebecca Prosser, CNM

Rebecca Prosser, CNM is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Rebecca Prosser works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Prosser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center
    1302 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rebecca Prosser?

    Dec 17, 2020
    She's a fantastic midwife. She helped me through my entire first pregnancy and postpartum period. She's knowledgeable and approachable, exactly the kind of person you can and want to trust and rely on when you're going through this experience for the first time.
    — Dec 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rebecca Prosser, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Prosser, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Prosser to family and friends

    Rebecca Prosser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rebecca Prosser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Prosser, CNM.

    About Rebecca Prosser, CNM

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043743966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Prosser, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Prosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Prosser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Prosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Prosser works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Rebecca Prosser’s profile.

    88 patients have reviewed Rebecca Prosser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Prosser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Prosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Prosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.