Rebecca Prosser, CNM
Overview of Rebecca Prosser, CNM
Rebecca Prosser, CNM is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Rebecca Prosser's Office Locations
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center1302 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
Ratings & Reviews
She's a fantastic midwife. She helped me through my entire first pregnancy and postpartum period. She's knowledgeable and approachable, exactly the kind of person you can and want to trust and rely on when you're going through this experience for the first time.
About Rebecca Prosser, CNM
- Gynecology
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
