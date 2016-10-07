Dr. Provorse accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebecca Provorse, ND
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Provorse, ND is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR.
Locations
Glow Healthcare for Women210 NW 17th Ave Ste 200, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 222-1865
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- LifeWise
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Finally found a doctor that actually makes me enthusiastic about my health!
About Dr. Rebecca Provorse, ND
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1508076258
Education & Certifications
- National College of Natural Medicine
- U Oregon
